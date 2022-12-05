Local outfitter MNL Kingpin holds Christmas sale

LOCAL outfitter MNL Kingpin is giving back to its loyal customers, and will be having a massive three-day sale across its four stores this Dec. 15 to 17.

Launching brand new designs and exclusive items, the shop will be offering as much as 40 percent discount on its merchandise, from shirts, jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and other apparels.

"It's our way of giving back to our loyal clients. Lahat ng nasa sale, new designs lahat so hindi lang ito clearance sale," said chief executive officer JC Fernandez as this will be the sixth year that the company will be holding a sale to celebrate the holidays.

How to avail MNL Kingpin sale

This will also be the first in its new showroom at K-7 in East Kamias which opened doors last June.

Aside from the flagship showroom, simultaneous sales will also occur on its stores in Bagong Silang in Caloocan, in Dr. Arcadio Santos Ave. in Paranaque, and in Cebu City.

Online reservations can also be done through its social media accounts with same-day delivery being offered.