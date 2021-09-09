Converse discounts, buy-one-take-two on Asics: Here all the footwear sales for 9.9

ANOTHER double-up calendar date, another day of awesome sales.

With the Philippines officially on holiday season — judging from the Jose Mari Chan memes — we won’t blame you if you want to treat yourself to some new kicks. Thankfully, many stores, both official and outlet, are obliging with big sales and big discounts.

Remember, when going out for shopping, always wear a face mask, face shield, and maintain social distancing.

Here’s what we’ve spotted so far.

List of 9.9 shoe sales

The Playground Premium Outlet has a buy-one-take-two deal on Asics, Toms, Vans, and Arkk Copenhagen. Yup, just load your cart with 3 items from the included brands, and you’ll only need to pay for the highest-priced one. Start shopping online at the Playground Premium Outlet’s website here.

Sports Central is part of the 9.9 Big Brands Sale on Lazada. On tap for today? Dame 6s for only P2,400! Check out the rest of their deals on their Lazada storefront here.

Toby’s Sports is running a series of Instagram Exclusive Deals throughout the day. All you need to do is keep it tuned on their IG account and be quick enough to tap out “mine” on their offerings. As of posting, they haven’t revealed any yet, but they promise “brand faves Nike & adidas + huge discounts + free shipping nationwide.” Check out what Toby's is cooking on its Instagram page.

Speaking of adidas, the Three Stripes is offering a 30 percent discount on select items. We’ve contacted adidas for any more details on what items, exactly, will be on sale. We’ll update the story when we get a reply. The discounts will run until September 12.

Rucker Outlet is offering Converse discounts when you visit the store. These Jack Purcells, for example, are now just P3,395 from the original P4,950 price. Rucker Outlet is at the Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Quezon City.

Nike Factory Store’s Hero Day Sale is extended until September 12. Initially launched for Araw ng Mga Bayani, the popular outlet store will now be running it to through the weekend. They’re offering shoes with discounts that can go as high as 70 percent. Nike Factory Store's branches at NLEX Pampanga, NLEX Drive & Dine, SLEX Mamplasan, Sta. Rosa, Cebu, Antipolo, San Jose Del Monte, and Malolos branches are currently open.

Okay, this isn’t a footwear deal, but Forum Outlet Store is offering 40 percent off on all jackets and hoodies. They’ve got a great selection of rainy weather gear from Nike, so load up on these essentials to match the bad weather we’re having. You can shop online at Forum Outlet Store’s website.

