Limited edition Adidas 4DFWD is now official, will sell for P9,900

THE NEWEST addition to the adidas’ line of running shoes with 3D-printed midsoles has officially been revealed today.

Say hello to the adidas 4DFWD — which you say as “four-dee-forward” — a black-and-red stunner that upgrades the Three Stripes’ 4D midsole with an all-new shape and a very different running feel. To create the shoe, the global shoe giant drew on data drawn from runners and athletes from all around the world.





The FWD Cell, as adidas is calling the underlying component of the 4DFWD’s 3D-printed sole, is now bowtie-shaped. Stacked together into a lattice, it purportedly compresses upon vertical impact, and redirects that energy horizontally. Basically, when your foot comes down, the midsole absorbs that energy, and then rebounds forward to help you run.

As in previous 4D shoes, adidas’ partner Carbon produced the midsole using its Digital Light Synthesis technology.

Shots released by adidas show the intricate latticework of the 4DFWD’s sole. Take a look:

If you’re interested in grabbing the shoe, you can sign up for a slot on the adidas app beginning today, May 5. It will be released in limited quantities on May 15 for P9,900.