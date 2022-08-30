LGR comes full circle as official outfitter of the PBA

Top Filipino sportswear brand LGR Athletic Wears, Inc. has partnered with the Philippine Basketball Association as its official outfitter.

As the official outfitter of the league, LGR will be providing gameday personnel of the PBA, PBA D-League and PBA 3x3 with quality, custom shirts made of imported dry-fit material that the brand has been known for.

LGR Athletic Wears, Inc. CEO Rhayan Cruz said he is very excited about the partnership, saying LGR’s involvement in Asia’ first professional basketball league dates back to the late 1980s when the brand was just starting out in the industry.

He thanked PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and the PBA Board of Governors for welcoming LGR into the PBA’s roster of sponsors.

“We’ve come full circle in the PBA, starting out as a uniform supplier to teams when our company was just in its early years,” said Eunice Cruz-Galura, vice-president of LGR, who manages the company alongside her mother, company founder Sonia Cruz.

“I remember my mother, Sonia, personally handling the production side of those uniforms to make sure that we deliver the best quality for the teams.”

LGR is currently also the official outfitter of PBA teams Meralco Bolts, NLEX Road Warriors and Talk and Text Giga.

“We have partnered with other teams and leagues in the past, but this is just meaningful because the PBA is such an iconic league and really is a huge part of Filipino sporting culture,” said Cruz-Galura.

“The PBA also holds a special place in the history of LGR and so it’s only fitting that we’ve come together once again to make this partnership happen.”

