In workout with new teammate Westbrook, LBJ previews all-black LeBron 19

LEBRON James is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season. And joining him in one session is new teammate Russell Westbrook.

“[W]ork with the Brodie!” said the 36-year old Lakers star as he uploaded pictures of the two of them on Instagram.

He added, with a beaming emoji: “I agree I don’t think this will work @russwest44.”

Continue reading below ↓

More emojis liberally peppered the captions of James’ post, including chemistry-related icons of a test tube and a lab coat. On Instagram, he also tagged Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy, as well as photographer GraydientVisuals.

Also in the post is a sneak peek of a previously unrevealed all-black colorway of the upcoming LeBron 19. Looks like LBJ is putting this new shoe through its paces.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The latest edition of Bron’s signature shoes was unveiled in Space Jam: A New Legacy, with the first colorway a movie-appropriate orange gradient. This all-black version looks to be a meaner variant of the sneakers, with the entire shoe — from the mesh upper to the midfoot panels to the Zoom Air/Air Max cushioning running across the bottom of the sole — clad in stealth jet colors.

Westbrook is wearing his own signature shoe, the Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4. It’s hard to tell from this distance, but it looks like the navy, white, and red version announced back in April 2021. The colorway perfectly matched the kit of his team then... but as we all know, Westbrook was traded from the Wizards to the Lakers, in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the rights to LA’s first-round pick Isaiah Jackson.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.