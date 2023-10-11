LeBron James rocks Manila-inspired kicks in preseason debut for Lakers

LEBRON James' first preseason outing for the Los Angeles Lakers had an eye-catching Filipino touch.

The King began his 21st year in the NBA by sporting the new Nike LeBron NXXT Gen EP "TITAN Hoops Fair" — a special collaboration by Nike Basketball and the country's first and only basketball specialty concept store.

LeBron wears Nike x TITAN's Manila-inspired sneaker

As explained and featured in TITAN's official site, the new LeBron sneaker "encapsulates the optimism, creative imagination and electric basketball energy that’s always been and always will be woven into the Philippines’ basketball culture."

"As The King continues to equip the next stars of the game with footwear built for them to shine, TITAN celebrates the basketball energy that only Manila can bring," it added.

Moreover, the four-time NBA champion and MVP gave a special shoutout to the Philippines in his Instagram story on Tuesday evening (local time).

PHOTO: LeBron James (@kingjames) | Instagram

The Lakers picked up win number one of the preseason over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday to complete a swift bounceback from an opening defeat to the Golden State Warriors sans James.

In less than two weeks' time, the 2023-24 regular season will tip off on Oct. 25 (7:30 a.m. local time) with the Lakers visiting its Western Conference Finals tormentor and newly crowned champions Denver Nuggets.

