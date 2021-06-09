LeBron James confirms: His 'Space Jam' shoe is the LeBron XIX

LEBRON James usually gives a sneak peek of his new shoes on the hardcourt. The LeBron XIX, however, is getting its big public preview on the big screen.

On his Instagram account, LeBron James confirms that the fiery orange kicks he'll be rocking in Space Jam: A New Legacy is his latest signature shoe.

Continue reading below ↓

"Welcome to the Space Jam!!! And also the #LeBron19," wrote James to caption a series of stills from the upcoming movie. "LETS GO!!"

In addition, Nike has released images of the first two colorways of the LeBron XIX: the movie-inspired "Tune Squad" and the more subdued "Sweatsuit". Take a look:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

"In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” said Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

Petrie has been designing the Lakers star's signature shoes since the LeBron 7.

Continue reading below ↓

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a follow-up to the hit Michael Jordan film from 1996, will drop in theaters on July 16, with HBO streaming picking up the film soon after.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.