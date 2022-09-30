Here’s how much the LeBron 20 will cost you in the PH

THE ALL-NEW, all-different LeBrons are launching in the Philippines on October 5. How much will it set back your wallet? P10,895.

Official Nike retailer Park Access PH made the announcement on their Instagram page.

“[H]is latest signature shoe is lighter, low to the ground and turbo-like. It’s unlike any design LeBron has donned before — comfortable and supportive, yet low-cut, feathery-fast and created to stay ahead of today’s frenzied style of play,” wrote the distributor.

The reservation form for the shoes is now live at their members-only website, but will close later at 7pm.

The launch colorway comes in soft pinks and greens. Take a look at the pics below.

Nike LeBron 20, P10,895









In terms of tech, James’ latest pair of signature shoes (and his first to debut as a low top) features a rigid carbon fiber midfoot shank, a new multidirectional outsole pattern, plus a Air Zoom Turbo Unit. In addition, a large Zoom Air Unit, which measures 13 millimeters, is tucked into the heel for even more cushioning.

Nike says these are the lightest LeBrons yet.

