Kuz in K-Pop, Brodie in tie-dye: Last week was a wild one in NBA style

We’re living in what’s been referred to as a wild-style, wear-whatever-the-hell-you-want era in men’s fashion. In this era, many of the arbitrary rules have been all but thrown out the window, and supplanted by the loud and exuberant: prints, patterns, throwbacks, and novelties. Just a decade ago, it was all about tight and slim tailoring. These days, dressing up is all about expressiveness and storytelling.

This has been especially apparent in the past week’s NBA pre-game tunnel walks, which have seen players step out in some pretty eccentric stuff. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Here are some of the past week’s best and worst outfits:

FIRE:

Russell Westbrook, before Rockets vs. Warriors

We hardly let a week go by without considering what Russell Westbrook wore before his games. This week, before making quick work of the Warriors, Brodie stepped out in an incredible Jimmy Hendrix tie-dye T-shirt and some prismatic pants to match — a wild style statement fit if there ever was one. He’d later be ejected from the game for a squabble with Klay Thompson on the bench, but by then he had made enough of an impact.

D’Angelo Russell, before Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Newly minted Timberwolf D’Angelo Russell is known to be proficient with tailored looks and contemporary mod-style outfits. (Many times, he’d look like he had dressed up to attend the opening of an art exhibition — slim suit, turtleneck, loafers, overpriced coffee — rather than an NBA game.) But here, DLo opted for something cozy and simple, punctuated by a beautiful MA-1 bomber jacket that hard-carries this outfit.

Jordan Clarkson, before Jazz vs. Wizards

Proud Pinoy Jordan Clarkson has been one of the league’s most versatile dressers. While not without occasional faux pas, he’d be able to pull off streetwear fits as well as traditional tailoring. Sometimes, he’d even pull off some preppy Ivy League vibes, as you can see here, tossing on some Jordans too, for maximum effect.

Tobias Harris, before Sixers vs. Bucks

In contrast, Tobias Harris has a consistent, signature look: plain tee, long coat, slim trousers, luxury sneakers. Can you blame him, though, for sticking to what works, when it works this well?

Frank Ntilikina, before Knicks vs. Pacers

Here’s a sleeper! Frenchman-Knickerbocker Frank Ntilikina suddenly steps out in one of the week’s best cases for minimalism, with an all-black outfit that looks really carefully considered in terms of cut and shape. If the Knicks have nothing else, at least they have this fit.

FAIL:

Kyle Kuzma, before Lakers vs. Grizzlies

All right — this seemed like a cursory observation at first, but now, it’s official: Kyle Kuzma is the NBA’s very own K-Pop idol. That’s not necessarily a bad thing! Another time this week, he stepped out in a bright red suit that fit him well enough to justify its bright redness. But this particular blue-suit-with-no-shirt look gets the thumbs down in our book.

James Johnson, before Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

This is wild style gone wrong. Wear whatever the hell you want, sure — but when you try to pile on as many monograms and luxury-label prints and patterns into your outfit, people can tell. This pink Louis Vuitton trucker did not deserve to be paired with a scarf, a bag, and sneakers that try to steal the spotlight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, before Thunder vs. Spurs

What is it with Shai and weird pants?! Or perhaps more importantly: Who keeps making these weird pants, and why?!

Marquesse Chris, before Warriors vs. Rockets

We’re not sure which is more surprising: that Lisa Frank makes jackets in that size, or that one of the Warriors is showing up to games looking like Jojo Siwa.

CJ McCollum, before Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

In this, CJ McCollum looks like a tito with a midlife crisis walking out of Bershka. It’s like he consciously selected trendy features to try on: the zippers, the vest-like thing on his top, and the patch pockets on his pants. Throw some gold on it and call it a day. Nice try, tito.