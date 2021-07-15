LOOK: LA Tenorio wears P8,295 LeBron 18 Low ‘Bugs v Marvin’

NEW member of the Tune Squad? Nah, just wearing one of their tie-in shoes. But LA Tenorio is definitely making this new Nike drop look good.

Spotted on his Instagram page (as well as the IG page of NBA Store PH) is Ginebra’s Tinyente showing off the LeBron 18 Low ‘Bugs vs. Marvin’.

Continue reading below ↓

It’s got a two-tone look, split right in the middle, with a light gray representing Bugs on the lateral side, and, on the medials, a darker mesh with green accents to nod to Marvin the Martian. The Tune Squad logo crowns the tongue, while there’s a King James crown on the heel. On the outsole are with the characters' signature catchphrases: “What’s up, Doc?” and “This makes me very angry.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓





The ‘Bugs vs. Marvin’ is one of three LeBron 18 Lows inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy. The others? “Roadrunner vs. Coyote” in blue and tan, and “Sylvester vs. Tweety” in black with yellow accents.

How to buy the LeBron 18 Space Jam kicks

All three will drop at 12:01 a.m. on online stores at July 16, right in time for the worldwide launch date of the movie. So far, we’ve spotted NBA Store and Toby’s Sports promoting the drop on social media.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.