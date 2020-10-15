Kyrie Irving debuts Brooklyn’s ‘New Jersey’ jerseys, teases new Kyrie 7s

LOOKS like Brooklyn’s jerseys are going back to Jersey.

For their Classic Edition Throwback kits for the upcoming NBA season (whenever that may be), the Brooklyn Nets will be going back to an old logo. These, ahem, new jerseys will resurrect the bold-type, sharply cut ‘N’ of their ‘90s days, when the team was based in New Jersey and had Derrick Coleman, Kenny Anderson, and the late Drazen Petrovic on the roster.

“30 years ago the New Jersey Nets found a new look. This year, the Brooklyn Nets are paying homage to a classic,” the Nets said in an Instagram caption revealing the jerseys.

The team even trotted out Kyrie Irving to model the new jerseys.

In the promotional pictures, Irving also cunningly teased his brand new signature kicks, the Kyrie 7s. Nike has not officially unveiled the shoe yet, but leaks have so far confirmed an all-black colorway called ‘Pre Heat’. Kyrie — who is expected to make a full hardcourt return after recovering from a shoulder injury — teased out the reveal a bit more: he only showed the back of the shoes.

The Nets also showed off a neat promotional video that remixes classic New Jersey footage with current clips — but editing the latter so that modern-day players like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Irving are wearing the throwback jerseys.

