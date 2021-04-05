KD meets Kyrie in Kyrie 7 ‘Weatherman’, out now for P6,895

ON-COURT teammates… and now, sneaker collaborators.

A new Kyrie 7 drop pays tribute to Kevin Durant with the release of the new ‘Weatherman’ colorway. The original KD4 ‘Weatherman’ hit store shelves in 2011, and featured a wild three-toned colorway and a weather/heat map-inspired pattern on the heel.

At the time, Sole Collector wrote that it was “awesomely executed”, and was one of the distinctive colorways that “has taken to Durant to a different level in the overall signature shoe landscape.”

The Weatherman was resurrected briefly in the KD7, but now, makes a full-blown return in Kyrie 7 form.





Here's the original KD4 'Weatherman', for reference.

The Kyrie 7 may not have a strap, but it otherwise faithfully replicates the green color on its textured upper. The heat map pattern is laid over the heel, and just like the original, stretches over to the collar.





The Kyrie 7 ‘Weatherman’ is out now in Titan. Its stores are currently closed due to the extended ECQ, but you can cop it online at their website.