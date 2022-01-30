For Lunar New Year, Kyrie 7 ‘Black/Lime Ice’ is 50% off at Toby’s Sports

ON THE weekend before Lunar New Year, Toby’s Sports has announced a very deep discount on the Kyrie 7 “Black/Lime Ice” colorway.

Even with the recent release of the Kyrie Infinity (otherwise known as the Kyrie 8), the Kyrie 7 remains a compelling basketball shoe, thanks to its grippy outsole pattern and a responsive Air Zoom Turbo unit. The “Black/Lime Ice” incorporates some very cool detail on its upper, with a streak of blue at the forefoot to offset all that black.

The Kyrie 7 is normally priced at P6,895, but Toby’s “Black/Lime Ice” discount cuts that by half to P3,447.50.

It’s available at select Toby’s Sports stores. Searching for “Kyrie” on the Toby’s Sports website doesn’t bring up this colorway, but you can also find other colorways for smaller discounts. You can also order via the retailer’s Viber Chat & Collect community.

Toby’s Sports other lunar new year discounts

Also on tap in the Toby’s Sports lunar new year sale is the UltraBoost 21 “White Mint/Mint Ton/Rose Tone”, down from P9,500 to just P5,700.

And for Swoosh fans, they’ve also got the Nike Court Legacy Canvas Mid at a 20 percent discount. It now retails for just P2,026.50 from the original P2,895.

