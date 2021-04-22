Resale price of Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ jumps 21% days after news of Nike-Kobe contract end

WHEN news broke on Tuesday morning (Manila time) that the estate of Kobe Bryant and Nike would not continue their storied sneaker partnership, sneakerheads realized that they were looking at the end of an era.

But did the news affect the price of Kobe’s popular signature sneakers?

SPIN.ph took a look at the data provided by reseller site StockX. Based in the US, it’s among the most popular destinations for collectors looking to score their favorite pair of kicks. The most popular Kobe signature shoe on the site is the Kobe 6, which has been releasing a whole clutch of Protros since the lime-green ‘Grinch’ dropped last December.

The ‘Grinch’ is the most popular colorway for the Kobe 6 on StockX. After the news broke, we monitored and logged in the sales data, which the site regularly releases via sales history records.

On Monday, April 19, the Grinch had an average sale price of $498, or around P24,100.

Reports began surfacing about the end of the Nike-Kobe deal at around nighttime of that day in the US.

At Tuesday’s close, after resellers were able to absorb the shocking news, StockX's sales charts reported that the Grinch's average sale price increased by $100. It finished the day at $598, or around P28,900.

SPIN.ph's editorial and tech teams pulled the data from Wednesday and Thursday from the site. Based on our logs, Wednesday sales average climbed slightly to $604, or around P29,200. That's a 21.2 percent increase from Monday's $498.





A buyer was able to offload a size 13 for $755, or around P36,500. The lowest-priced pair was a small 4, sold for just $285, or around P14,000.

Sales were still going hot on Thursday. The day’s still not over in the States, but based on data examined by Spin.ph, 186 pairs were already sold, with an average price of $600.