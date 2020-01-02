Kiefer Ravena hooks up with Rhenz Abando in holiday boot camp

KIEFER Ravena and Rhenz Abando know how to make an Elyu trip epic.

As part of his 'Back to the Grind' social media series on Instagram TV, Ravena took a four-day fitness trip to the coastal province of La Union where he was later joined by yhe place's proud son, University of Santo Tomas high-flyer Rhenz Abando.

Ravena narrated: “Last full day of the camp. Everything now becomes a mental game. Body was beat up and tired but we had to push through. I was lucky enough to catch a rising superstar who was just relaxing but he decided to join the workouts. Started the day with a Pool Workout then we decided to go to Dampa in San Fernando.”

They started the day with plyometric workouts before digging into the sand for some beachside training drills. After eating, they then headed to one of the barangay courts in San Fernando to play 5v5 with some of locals.

As Ravena recalled: "We asked @justin.aquino and Ato to go down the car and asked the players if they wanted to play 5 on 5. We ended up playing 5 games of race to 11. It was 5 of them vs. Me, Rhenz, Ato, Justin and someone from the area. Great experience with them and we hope something that they will remember.”

The mini documentary also showed Abando showcasing his iconic dunking moves in front of the natives.

Ravena and Abando later on headed back to the beach resort to cap off the day with another hard workout by the beach, before relaxing by the pool until dusk.

“A lot of people took pictures with @abandorhenz and he was cool and he spoke with the people in their own [language]," said Ravena about his road trip buddy. "That’s what makes him a superstar."

Claiming that the trip was a social media detox, Ravena began recording his journey traveling from their home in Cainta, Rizal to Solarena Beach Resort in La Union to get his body in top shape during the holiday season.

The next day, he did a plyometrics workout by the beach, then treated himself to a little coffee break to experience the town’s warmth.

Ravena said: “Started the day with plyometrics to help me increase my vertical jump and adapt my body with different types of landing to prevent injuries, then we went to the local coffee shop El Union to relax and enjoy the beach for a couple of hours. After that, we finished the day witha pool workout for cardio.”

In Day Three, Ravena got a glimpse of what it’s like to live in the place as he joins his team in a trip to a local wet market. Still, he capped off the day with a circuit training by the beach.

“Hump day of training camp. Body a lil bit sore from the workouts. We decided to start early so we can head out to the local marketplace and buy our lunch and cook it at home. It was nice doing something I don’t usually do. Great meeting the people from Caba! They were cool and really accomodating. Finished the day with a beach workout for conditioning,” he said.