Kawhi Leonard rocks P1.9 million watch over simple sweats

OVER his usual tunnel walk uniform of New Balance sweats, Kawhi Leonard was recently spotted rocking some heavy-duty wrist hardware: a 60th anniversary Rolex Day-Date.

Eagle-eyed timepiece tracker Cam Wolf pointed it out in his weekly "Watches of the Week" column at GQ.

"I almost assumed this image was Photoshopped: Kawhi Leonard hardly wears anything but team-issued T-shirts and sweat suits from his sneaker sponsor New Balance," he wrote, "so it was a shock to see him in not just a watch but a really great and rare one that would require some digging to get."

Continue reading below ↓

The 60th anniversary Rolex Day-Date is valued at €34,400, or around P1,964,700, according to monochrome-watches.com. Released back in 2016, this commemorative rarity has a can't-miss dial in Rolex's signature dark green, as well as a stately watch face with sculpted Roman numerals. The original Day-Date was known as the "President's Watch," because it was worn by John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan.

And now the Board Man, the offseason dealmaker, is part of that illustrious list.

Kawhi's actual game is as strong as his watch game, averaging 25.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game thus far in the season. He was awarded the Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year — only the 5th NBA player to win the honor.