Something's missing in Kai Sotto's first NBA G League merchandise

WOULD you buy Kai Sotto's first NBA G League merch?

There's just one problem, though: the surname of the 18-year-old center has been misspelled.

Instead of having Sotto with two Ts, the replica player jersey NBA has in its store only has one T.

These black replica jerseys are being sold at $59.99, or about P2,900 (without the shipping fee), with stocks still aplenty.

This is Sotto's first merchandise as a part of the Ignite team in the NBA G League, which are already in sale despite worries of the 7-foot-3 wunderkind missing the Orlando bubble.

Sotto, instead, will be repping Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha, where he will be making his seniors team debut.

It's still unclear if the spelling error will be rectified, but we expect nothing less for the NBA to correct this minor mistake.

For sure, these misspelled jerseys would most likely become a collector's item, especially if Sotto indeed becomes the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA.

So again, cop or pass?