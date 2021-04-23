Kai Sotto returns to old No. 11 for NBL stint with Adelaide 36ers

FILIPINO prodigy Kai Sotto is staying true to his roots as he will wear jersey No. 11 when he joins the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

The team released a composite image of his new uniform on Friday morning while also opening the lines for pre-orders.

The Adelaide navy blue pinstripe home jersey, which was made by the team's official outfitter Champion, is priced at AU$99, or about P3,700 inclusive of tax. The shipping fee is not yet included.

Continue reading below ↓

Unlike in the NBA G League, though, no typographical gaffes were made for the 36ers jersey.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It could be remembered that a replica jersey initially sold in the NBA Store, which was priced at US$59.99 (about P2,900 without the shipping fee) had Sotto's surname spelled with only one T.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The mistake was later on rectified, although Sotto did not push through with his stint with Ignite after leaving the NBA G League bubble in Orlando last February.

Sotto has been used to wearing the same No. 11 jersey, from his time in Ateneo in the UAAP, with Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2017 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Foshan, China, and in NBA G League Ignite.

But there were also a few occurrences when the 7-foot-3 center opted for a different digit on his back.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He wore No. 13 and No. 30 in his time with The Skill Factory in Atlanta, both of which were the numbers of his dad Ervin when he played in the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

Sotto also briefly played with the No. 12 in the 2017 SEABA Under-16 Championship here in Manila, No. 19 in the 2018 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Argentina, and No. 15 in both the 2018 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship in Thailand and 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.