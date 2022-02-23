Kai Sotto one of NBL's top jersey sellers

KAI Sotto's impact Down Under is truly felt as the Filipino wunderkind is one of the top jersey sellers in his rookie year in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Sotto topped the jersey sales for the Adelaide 36ers and placed fourth within the whole NBL as his fans went gaga in copping his merch at the NBL Store.

Chinese beanpole Zhou Qi of the South East Melbourne Phoenix was the top jersey seller midway through the 2021-22 season as the Chinese contingent also showed their support for their compatriot.

Dellavedova, Adams, Cotton join Kai in NBL jersey top five

NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova is at second in his first season back in the NBL with the Melbourne United, while Tasmania JackJumpers import Josh Adams is at three and Perth Wildcats reinforcement Bryce Cotton is at five.

Rounding out the top 10 in jersey sales are Chris Goulding (Melbourne United), Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne Phoenix), Will Magnay (Tasmania JackJumpers), Xavier Cooks (Sydney Kings), and Jack McVeigh (Tasmania JackJumpers).

