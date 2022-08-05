Want some Jordan-branded clogs? System.23 is out now for P6,195

JORDAN BRAND made a splash earlier this year when it announced that it would get into the clog game with the Jordan System.23.

These slip-ons are now available in Sail and Cement Gray at Jordan Manila for P6,195. (They're also available at Nike.com/ph.)

Jordan System.23, P6,195

“Comfort is gold, and the Jordan System.23 is the new gold standard,” announced Nike Park Philippines. “Sleep in them, bathe in them, sit courtside or wear them to the fanciest spot in town—whatever you do, you'll be doing it in pure bliss.”

The clog features an outer rubber shell, with ventilation holes on the toe and the distinctive Jumpman logo on the side and the heel. You also get a neoprene bootie with elephant print for the ultimate “socks in sandals” look.

Clogs are having a moment at the, ehrm, moment, with Yeezy continuing to pump out FOAM RNNRS, designer Salehe Bembury going all out on Crocs, and Birkenstock and Dior teaming up for a very high-end collab.

