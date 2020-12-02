Long lines for AJ grails? Jordan Manila to control crowd through Book & Shop system

EVER imagined falling in lines just to get inside your favorite sneaker store in this new normal?

Jordan Manila does. And even before it opens its doors on Thursday, it's imploring fans to embrace its Book & Shop initiative.

"We want to make sure that we control the number of people that comes in the store with Book & Shop," said Jino Ferrer, Nike Philippines country marketing manager.

"People won't be just able to walk in. The first process is through a booking system, but there's still a process after that where customers will have to follow the necessary safety protocols," Ferrer continued.

Book & Shop is Jordan Manila's reservation service where customers can book a specific timeslot in a day via digital queuing. You'll need to have a confirmed timeslot before yu can can shop the store's wide range of products and explore the hip new establishment at the heart of Bonifacio Global City.

"We have a queuing system online that you book a certain timeslot for a day," said Ferrer.

Customers will have 45 minutes to buy goods while also enjoying the special sections of the Jordan Manila store like Custom23 (its in-house customizing sertvice) and the Heritage Wall.

Fans must act fast, though, as appointments for December 2020 to May 2021 are already up for grabs.

"We feel that's enough time for people to go in store and purchase some of the key products we're releasing, but also experience some of the unique elements within the store, from Custom23 to the other hyperlocal elements which were done by the artists," he said.

Ferrer said that new releases may also drop through the Book & Shop initiative in the future, especially with the extensive items the store offers as the first standalone Jordan store in Southeast Asia.

That's how the new normal... one that the Book & Shop service is embracing wholeheartedly.

"The priority is safety," said Ferrer. "As much as possible, we want to stick with Book & Shop."

Fans can schedule their visits to the brand new Jordan Manila store here.

