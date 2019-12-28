Jordan Clarkson's fire kicks made up for his cold Utah Jazz debut

Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson suited up for the first time since he got traded to the Utah Jazz.

The 2015 All-Rookie First Team member was acquired by the Jazz earlier this week, in exchange for former No. 5 selection Dante Exum and two second-round picks. Jordan then hit the hardwood against the Portland Trail Blazers just hours after passing his physical, wearing an orange and blue colorway of the Nike Zoom Freak 1.

Look:

Jordan's shoe game was the only thing going for him in his Utah debut, though.

He had nine points and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench, shooting a paltry 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. The Fil-Am guard also committed a turnover and three personal fouls for a -14 plus-minus rating.

Good thing his team (19-12 record, sixth in the West) won, 121-115. Jordan has 51 more games to prove his worth on his new squad.