LOOK: Mystery 'The Last Dance' sneaker finally has a name

Remember that anonymous pair of kicks from the early moments of the first The Last Dance episode?

Eagle-eyed sneakerheads instantly recognized the Jordan 1 midsole, not to mention the Jordan 2 and 3 "wings." Now, that mystery model worn by Michael Jordan during interviews for the major sports documentary has been identified.

Canadian-born Hong Kong celebrity-designer Edison Chen recently flexed on Instagram that he received the actual "Centre Court" shoe. The co-founder of fashion label CLOT uploaded a clearer photo of the unreleased sillhouette and a letter from the Jordan Fam confirming its exclusive nature.

Part of it read: "Our team here at Jordan wanted to thank you for your continued support of the Jordan Brand."

There's no information yet on when the tennis trainer-looking pair will be released and the price. Judging by how Chen got his, it seems that the brand is initially sending the Jordan "Centre Court" to family and close friends.

We'll keep you posted.

