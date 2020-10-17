Jordan 35 price revealed: P9,695. Cop or drop?

TODAY is the day the Air Jordan 35 drops globally, and Nike has revealed the official Philippine price of the GOAT's latest kicks.

The latest signature shoe from Michael Jordan's Jumpman brand will retail for P9,695. It drops today in Nike Fort, MOA, Glorietta, Trinoma, and the members-only Nike Park online store. It is also available in the branches of specialty sneaker store Titan, their app (Google Play, Apple Store) and online store.

So far, only the ‘Center of Gravity’ — released early in China last September 27 — is available. The other four revealed colorways (including shoes designed for the Washington Wizard’s Rui Hachimura and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson) will drop on a staggered basis throughout the rest of the year.

The key detail in the Jordan 35s is the Eclipse Plate 2.0, which creates that hollow in the middle of the shoe.

Michael Jordan himself had a hand in the design, asking that the classic Jumpman logo on the tongue be made a little smaller. He also designed his own colorway for the 35s, which will be revealed at a later date.

