New Jordan Brand hoodie recreates iconic MJ moment from 1985

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jordan Brand

A NEW fleece hoodie from Jordan Brand hinges its design on one of the most iconic photographs of Michael Jordan.

Back in ‘85 All-Star Weekend, rookie Michael Jordan flouted NBA rules with a pair of banned sneakers and non-team warmups — and made a fashion statement with gold chains looped around his neck. It was a moment that helped put Nike (then a brand known mostly for its running shoes) firmly on the map.

And while the gold chains would not survive the fickle winds of fashion, Jordan Brand has endured to become one of the most recognizable brands on the planet.

Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodie, P5,995

Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodie

Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodie

    Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodie

    Jordan 23 Engineered Hoodie

    Jordan’s high-flying entry in the Dunk contest is recreated in digital art form in an engineered pullover hoodie from Jordan Brand. The pistachio-green jacket itself is made from 75 percent recycled materials, while woven overlays run over the underside of the arms. There’s an external zip-up pocket on the left arm, too.

    It will retail for P5,995, and can be found only in Jordan Manila, as well as Nike Mall of Asia and Glorietta 3.

    PHOTO: Jordan Brand

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
