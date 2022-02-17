Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ to launch on February 19 for P9,995

THE '90s throwbacks continue.

Nike just dropped a remastered version of this Jordan 12 colorway, worn by Michael Jordan during most of the 1997 postseason.

The black-and-white palette is a solid contender for one of the most iconic colorways in the Air Jordan line.









The pair features the classic tumbled leather seen in other models of the Air Jordan 12s, while the back heel has a message for those who would like to cop a pair saying “Quality Inspired by The Greatest Player Ever”.

The pair was designed by the equally legendary Tinker Hatfield.

The Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ will be available on Nike’s website for purchase starting Feb. 19 for P9,995 at 10:00 a.m..

The pair are also available for older kids, younger kids, and toddlers for a price of P6,295 for older kids, P3,795 for younger kids, and P2,795 for toddlers.

