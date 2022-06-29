Jordan Zion 2’s two prices: P7,595 for ‘Voodoo’, P6,595 for ‘Hope Diamond’

FOR THOSE eagerly awaiting the Jordan Zion 2, retailers have unveiled the Philippine price for Zion Williamsons’ signature kicks.

As in North America, the two colorways of the Zion 2 get two different price points. The crisp ‘Hope Diamond’ features a dominant white upper with ‘80s and ‘90s-inspired patterns along the rear, and a price tag of P6,595. (In the States, it retails for $120.)

Meanwhile, the Zion 2 ‘Voodoo’ — noted for its textured upper of canvas, suede, and hemp — retails for P7,595, according to the Nike PH website. (In the States, it goes for $140.)

The ‘Hope Diamond’ is now on sale at Jordan Manila, as well as Nike Mall of Asia, Glorietta 3, and Trinoma. Titan also announced that it is carrying that colorway, with stocks in its stores in Fort, Megamall, Conrad Manila, and Alabang.

As detailed by Jordan Brand, the Zion 2 improves over its predecessor by decoupling the old full-length Air Zoom Strobel, allowing designers to pack in 20 percent more Zoom Air in the forefoot.

When it was released last year, the Zion 1 retailed for P6,445.

