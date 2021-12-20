'Air Josep': JoKoy cops custom Air Jordan 4s

FIL-AM comedian JoKoy got a pair of customized Air Jordan 4 sneakers... and, of course, called it the “Air Josep” ⁠— a riff on the comedy sketch that shot him to fame, where he impersonated his mother calling his name with a thick Pinoy accent.

JoKoy uploaded an unboxing video on his Instagram account.

JoKoy's Instagram post tagged sneaker artist Soul2SoleArt, who, earlier this year, posted closeups of the shoe.

Custom Air Jordan 4 inspired by JoKoy's tour art

"I had full design ability on these and to be honest I had never heard anything Jokoy, so I studied, I listened, and I fell in love," said the designer. "I decided to take his Break The Mold tour art and expand it!"

Placed inside a crate-like box with a Philippine flag design, the shoes have the name 'JoKoy' printed on the tongue, as well as a print of the flag tucked under the netting.

The custom was given to JoKoy by his high school friend and actress Tiffany Haddish.

It's been a good year for the Fil-Am comedian. Not only did JoKoy release his memoirs, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, he also went public with his relationship with comedian Chelsea Handler.



