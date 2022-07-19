Jinkee goes grocery shopping in Cali in an OOTD that costs at least P380K

(PREVIEW.ph) If you ask us for the names of celebrities whose closets we'd love to raid, Jinkee Pacquiao would most definitely top that list. The wife of boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has a covetable wardrobe brimming with the latest off-the-runway pieces from the world's biggest luxury fashion houses, so it doesn't surprise us that she's always clad in designer items wherever she goes and whatever she does. FYI, she even sleeps in Louis Vuitton pajamas and walks around at home wearing pambahay slippers from the likes of Dior and Fendi! And most recently, we spotted the madame shopping for groceries clad in designer pieces from head to toe.

Currently vacationing overseas with her family and posting one jaw-dropping designer OOTD after another, Jinkee's latest jaunt was in Los Angeles, California and part of her itinerary was to shop for pantry essentials. But just because she was headed to the grocery aisle didn't mean her outfit would be any less fab. In fact, she still brought out the big guns from big-ticket luxury labels and dressed to impress, with her entire look costing at least P382,000 — and yup, that's still excluding her exorbitant jewelry.

The exact designer pieces Jinkee Pacquiao wore in her grocery OOTD

Keeping it comfy, Jinkee went for a white cotton t-shirt for her grocery look. It's not your average white t-shirt though, mind you — she opted for Gucci's 1921 embroidered logo tee. She paired it with a textured monogram wrap shorts from Louis Vuitton and upped the ante with a black leather Triomphe belt from Celine. Adding to her laidback yet polished look was a pair of Hermès' Oasis sandals.

Triomphe Belt, P31,500, Celine.

Gucci 1921 Embroidered T-shirt, $750 (approximately P42,256), GUCCI, farfetch.com

Monogram Relief Mini Wrap Shorts, $1860 (approximately P74,987), LOUIS VUITTON, louisvuitton.com

Oasis Sandal in Vert Pomme, $750 (approximately P42,256), HERMES, hermes.com

While her arm candy of choice might not be immediately visible at first glance, if you have a keen eye for details, you'll notice that she's also lugging around a Dior Book Tote in some of the photos. She has the It bag in different colorways, but for this specific look, she went for the small size rendered in Dior's Pixel Zodiac motif, which perfectly complemented her overall green-and-red palette with hints of gold. How chic!

Book Tote in Pixel Zodiac Embroidery, $3400 (approximately P191,556), DIOR, dior.com









As mentioned, if you want to recreate Jinkee's grocery shopping look, you'll have to shell out at least P382,000. That estimate, however, doesn't include all the designer jewelry that she also sported in this OOTD, such as her Rolex timepiece, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, gold rings, and huge diamond earrings. Needless to say, if we account for those too, the whole 'fit could easily amount to millions. Another jaw-dropping lavish look from Jinkee, indeed!

This article originally appeared in Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Spin,ph editors.

