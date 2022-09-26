Grooming

Jimmy Butler breaks out the crispy dreads for Miami media day

by from the web
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: (From Left) AP, Miami Heat/Twitter

ALL THROUGHOUT the offseason, Jimmy Butler has been growing out his hair.

When last we saw Jimmy Butler on the hardcourt, putting up 40-point games against the Boston Celtics before Miami was edged out of the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami still had his hair close cropped, kept tight with a headband.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You could already see, though, he’s been doing the braid work.

Now, with the season about to start, Jimmy Butler officially enters his dreadlocks era, with a swaggy walk to the table during the Miami Heat’s media day. He also looks to have shaved off his signature beard.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Take a look:

    Jimmy Butler shows off his dreadlocks

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    On social media, he’s been teasing his new hairstyle for quite some time, calling them “crispy dreads” in one post from early August.

    In another post, he broke out the puns, saying, “What a dreadful workout.”

    What do you think of Jimmy Buckets’ brand-new ‘do?

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (From Left) AP, Miami Heat/Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again