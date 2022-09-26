Jimmy Butler breaks out the crispy dreads for Miami media day

ALL THROUGHOUT the offseason, Jimmy Butler has been growing out his hair.

When last we saw Jimmy Butler on the hardcourt, putting up 40-point games against the Boston Celtics before Miami was edged out of the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami still had his hair close cropped, kept tight with a headband.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You could already see, though, he’s been doing the braid work.

Now, with the season about to start, Jimmy Butler officially enters his dreadlocks era, with a swaggy walk to the table during the Miami Heat’s media day. He also looks to have shaved off his signature beard.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Take a look:

Jimmy Butler shows off his dreadlocks

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On social media, he’s been teasing his new hairstyle for quite some time, calling them “crispy dreads” in one post from early August.

In another post, he broke out the puns, saying, “What a dreadful workout.”

What do you think of Jimmy Buckets’ brand-new ‘do?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.