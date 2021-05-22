Jessie Lopez, 35, bares secret to keep up with younger PH team members

THE dream of winning the elusive Southeast Asian Games gold for the Philippine men’s volleyball team will never get old for Jessie Lopez.

Even at the age of 35, Lopez won’t let Father Time be an obstacle in his mission to achieve the ultimate goal he shares with his fellow national pool members – mostly a decade younger than him.

The veteran setter earned a chance to prove that he has a lot left in the tank for another possible SEA Games stint in Hanoi, Vietnam after he was called up to the 20-member pool formed by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Inc. and head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“Masaya and excited kasi nag tiwala pa ulit sa akin ang coaches and siyempre yung PNVF kahit alam nila na ako na yung most senior sa team,” shared Lopez in a conversation with Spin.ph.

But aside from his goal to continue taking Philippine men’s volleyball to greater heights, Lopez wants to change the mindset of the younger generation that age is just a number.

“Gusto ko mabago yung pananaw nung mga young volleyball athletes sa Pinas,” he said. “Kasi yung mentality kasi nila 30 years old, matanda na para mag national team.”

“Maling pananaw yun kasi nag evolve na ang sports. May mga conditioning coach at nutritionist coach na.”

Lopez is drawing inspiration from NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James as well as multi-Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, who managed to prolong their careers by investing in their bodies and were all successful even in their 30s.

“Twenty-eight to 37 years old is dapat nasa prime ka pa ng playing career mo like other pros and national athletes nakaka gold pa sa international competition kahit 30-36 na sila,” he said.

“Gusto ko mamulat sila sa pag aalaga sa sarili pag may dream ka.”

The Air Force serviceman, who was part the men’s national team’s historic silver medal run in the 2019 SEA Games, has been playing volleyball for 19 years and his hunger to play has not wavered.



His secrets in prolonging his career? Discipline and healthy lifestyle.

“Unang-una binago ko yung lifestyle ko. Dinisiplina ko talaga sarili ko especially sa pagkain, pag inom at lalo na sa regular physical activity,” Lopez said. “Hindi ako tumigil matuto mangarap para sa sarili ko at para sa family ko. Nagbabasa ako at nanonood nang mga videos about athletes failure and pano sila naging successful.”

“Naging inspiration ko sila ginawa ko silang pattern para kahit early 30s to late 30s na ako nag lalaro pa din ako. Sa tingin ko naman, tama yung naging desisyon ko kasi until now nakakapag laro pa din ako,” he added.

Even though volleyball players were limited to home workouts for more than a year in this pandemic, the former Far Eastern University star worked harder to keep himself in shape with the help of Alinsunurin, conditioning coaches Luis Demesa and Dwight Demayo, and nutrition coach Tim Jeffe Ting.

“Mas lalo ako naging active sa conditioning kahit walang tournament,” Lopez said.

“Basta ang goal ko nung nagkapandemic maging healthy at mamaintain ung condition nang katawan ko.”

That’s why he managed to keep up with the conditioning of the younger 30 hopefuls during the April 29 tryouts despite the one year absence of competitive volleyball.

“Sa ball drills siguro medyo nanibago lalo na nung tryout kasi limited lang talaga yung time para magbola and bawal pa din naman,” he said. “Pero sa conditioning nakasabay naman ako kahit papano kasi hindi din naman ako tumigil mag pa kundisyon lalo na nung nalaman ko na may tryout.”

From the 20-man pool, which is set to start its bubble training in June, only 14 players will make it to the final cut for the Hanoi SEA Games in November.

Lopez assures a healthy competition when he once again fights for a spot with three younger setters Joshua Retamar, Ish Polvorosa, and Kim Dayandate.

“Mas masarap yung ganyan madami kayo sa position kasi lahat kami hindi pwede mag relax, ibibigay mo talaga yung best mo lagi every practice,” the multi-awarded playmaker said. “So mag hihilahan kame pataas and sa huli naman coaches ang makakakita sa effort ng bawat isa.”

The seasoned volleyball player is excited to show that he can still play at a high level.

“Excited ako kasi diyan ko mapapakita na walang imposible kahit bata ka or senior player ka basta masipag ka at willing ka mag-pakahirap sa training at makahelp lang sa dream ng team,” Lopez said. “Diyan Mamo-mold ung right attitude ng isang batang player. Sa huli part ka pa din naman ng team yun yung masarap doon.”

Regardless of the outcome of their upcoming training camp, inspiring and guiding his teammates would already be a great honor for Lopez.

“Magiging guide nila ako kung gusto nila magpa-guide sa akin. Gusto ko kasi maging example and gusto ko din mashare sa kanila yung knowledge ko sa volleyball siyempre,” Lopez said. “Sabi nga ni Denzel Washington: Each one, teach one. Hilahin natin sila paangat, wag tayo maging madamot sa nalalaman natin lalo na kung ikakaunlad ng men’s volleyball.”

