PBA retro jersey maker takes the leap into Voltes V merch

JERSEY Haven PH has always loved nostalgia.

For almost a decade, it has been the official manufacturer of the PBA retro jerseys, as well as a few team uniforms.

But over the pandemic, it found time to leap onto other ventures. At the start of the pandemic, they began producing PPEs. They also tried their hand at activewear to round out their three brand pillars of sports, lifestyle, and medical.

And then, it got the chance at licensing rights to the classic Japanese anime series Voltes V.

"We've always been bringing back the nostalgic feel in basketball, and when we had the chance this time to bring it into lifestyle, one of the iconic brands we thought of was Voltes V," Andrew Tan, owner of Jersey Haven, shared with SPIN Life.

Tan himself was a huge fan of the animated sensation. He grew up watching the series.

"Being a big fan of the TV show, it made it more fun when we were talking to the licensor, Telesuccess [Productions] Inc.," said Tan. "I remember when I was a kid, I didn't have a chance to get some Voltes V merchandise. This time I'd like to give everyone a chance to own an official licensed merchandise, something that will bring a lot of childhood memories for us, mga Batang 90's."

Jersey Haven makes move into lifestyle apparel

This surprising leap into licensed apparel was also a way for the company to get up to business speed while sports hasn't returned to its normal pace.

"We have to be more innovative and not limit our company to sports. During this pandemic where we able to plan our lifestyle line and finally launch it last October 10," he shared.

They launched their first collection just last week. Tan is pretty confident about the quality of their apparel, as the brand has put in extra effort to stand out with their original and and internationally-sourced designs.

"It's not your typical silkscreen printed shirts. We took extra effort and making it extra special by putting in a glow in the dark and luminous effect on the shirts. We have also added face mask in our first collection, giving the fans protection," he said. "Being a collector, I've added some [collectible] elements in this first collection. Every t-shirt (with six designs) has different packaging prints, our face mask packaging has a different packaging print as well, and our cap has its [own] special box."

Added Tan: "We want to show that a local brand can also produce quality that is almost the same as the international brands at least or maybe even better."

Jersey Haven PH also made sure the price range of their offerings was competitive in the market, given the quality.

T-shirts start at P695, caps, with seal, are up for grabs at P1,800, and a mask is at P250.

The full collection is available on their official website, and can be shipped across borders.

