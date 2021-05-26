Jayson Tatum gives sneak peek of the Air Jordan 36

THE AIR Jordan secret marketing blitz continues.

Soon after the Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally unboxed what appeared to be the brand-new Air Jordans in her trailer, Jayson Tatum took to the court to give you an on-foot peek at the alleged new edition of the storied sneaker line.

The Celtics forward wore what is reportedly the AJ36 in a pre-game shootaround right before their Game 2 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Clad in a deep burgundy, the Air Jordan 36 looks to retain the Eclipse Plate which has been present in Jumpman’s last two releases. As in the AJ35, the design seems built around the midsole hole. While the 35’s Flightwire patterns radiated out from the plate, the lines of the midsole curl around to enclose the plate in the 36.

During the game itself, Tatum went back to his AJ34 “Taco Time” PE.

In the third quarter, a poke in the eye sent the Celtics All-Star out of the game early in the period.

Meanwhile, check out Sabally’s unboxing video here:

“Sorry Jumpman,” she said in her tweet, “I’m terrible at keeping secrets.”

