Harden gives sneak peek of Vol 5s in PH colors, to be released on June 12

IN GAME 3 against Boston Celtics, James Harden scored 41... and sported a blue, red, white, and yellow colorway of his signature Harden Vol. 5s.

Pinoy designer (and frequent adidas collaborator) Quiccs Martinez posted some blurry shots of the shoe on Instagram.

According to sneaker account Step Back Kicks on Instagram, the pair was actually designed by Quiccs for adidas basketball. (No wonder he spotted it so quickly!)

The signature pair has a white base upper, with details in blue, red, and yellow.

High res shots from Step Back Kicks also show a "QUICCS" signature and logo featured in the body.

An adidas Philippines representative confirmed to SPIN Life that this particular Harden Vol. 5 colorway will be released on June 12, Independence Day.



Despite Harden's high-scoring game, the Celtics notched themselves their first win in their playoffs series, thanks to Jayson Tatum's impressive 50-point show.

