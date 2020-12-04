It's true: AJ4 'Manila' buyers needed to wear their pairs after purchase

THE rumors are true.

Buyers of the rare Air Jordan IV Retro 'Manila' were asked to wear the pairs from fitting to purchasing. They walked out of the Jordan Manila store that opened just yesterday wearing the shoes.

On Thursday night, a photo from an unknown source showed a queue of buyers lining up for the cashier wearing their brand-new AJ4s. It circulated in social media and even made it to global publications like Complex and Nice Kicks.

Mara Alexandria Esporlas, one of the lucky 150 to cop the pair (well, 148, if you count out Kiefer Ravena and the pair currently displayed inside the store), confirmed this with SPIN Life on Friday.

"Yeah, you need to wear it inside the store while paying for it until you exit," she said.

So if you're looking to pick up a pair of your own (and oh, have around P400,000 to spare), don't trust a reseller that says, "Never worn."

