Got around P30K? Preorders now open for Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle

A NEW Nike collab is bringing the heat, uniting two Japanese designers in two very fresh colorways for the stacked-sole LDWaffle platform.

Sacai’s Chitoshi Abe and Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara have joined forces to remix the Nike running shoe into two monochrome colorways, the ‘Blackened Blue’ and ‘Light Smoke Grey’. Accompanying the eye-catching suede are the usual Nike x sacai trademarks, from the double soles to the double Swooshes. “The Classic/Fragment: sacai” is printed on the protruding upper sole, stamping these shoes with an unmistakable signature of two high-end labels.





Be prepared to shell out the big bucks. Various sneaker stores in the Philippines have opened the doors for preorders for a shoe that will officially drop on August 27 for the “Blackened Blue” and September 8 for the “Light Smoke Grey”. They are priced at $170, or around P8,500 — but of course, rarity and exclusivity mean that many of us will have to settle for reseller prices.

Check out their offerings below.

Rock ‘N Sole PH is offering the “Light Smoke Grey” in various sizes, from 5.5 to 11. It will cost P31,995.

Sole Republiq is also advertising that it’s got stocks of the “Light Smoke Grey”. Smaller sizes from 8 to 11 will be P29,000, while a Size 12 is P32,000.

Sneaker Box Manila is asking fans to preorder their stocks of the “Light Smoke Grey”, with an ETA of 1 to 2 weeks. No price was named, so you’ll have to inquire from Sneaker Box Manila itself.

Online shop SNKRS and APPRL is offering one size 10 of the “Blackened Blue” for P24,995.

Another online seller, Shop n Cop PH, is offering both colorways for P28,000 to P30,000, in sizes from US 5 to US 12. It promises an ETA of 1 to 2 weeks.

