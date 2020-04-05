How to make a foot bath for disinfecting your shoes, according to a cleaning expert

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

If you’re the designated grocery runner of your family during the enhanced community quarantine brought about by COVID-19, then you probably already know that it’s important for you to leave the shoes that you used outside your home.

According to the Department of Health, one way to disinfect your shoes is to spray the soles with alcohol in order to kill any virus you may have stepped on (this is doubly true if you've accidentally stepped on sputum). Another way is with the use of a foot bath or a foot wash.

Setting up a foot bath is pretty simple. During a Facebook Live interview owithReal Living, the founder of cleaning service Ninja Made PH Ace Lara shared how she does her own.

Continue reading below ↓

As the entrance of your home is considered a critical area, she recommends going for a powerful solution of one part bleach and three parts water.

“The disinfectant kasi, for it to work, it has to stay on the surface for a certain time. For bleach, it has to stay 10 minutes on the surface,” she said. “We have a plastic tray, and then we put a rag there. We soak it with a solution of bleach and water. We just step on it for a while. You have to make sure that your soles are wet for the solution to really work.

Avoid drying your shoes after soaking it. Instead, flip the pair over and place it in a secure spot outside your home. “We only use one [pair of] shoes whenever we go out, and we have a designated are where we put the shoes, and we wait for the solution to dry up.”

Continue reading below ↓

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) also recommends another solution: Mix two tablespoons of chlorine powder with two liters of water.

You can change the solution once it’s murky.

Need more tips on disinfecting your home? Watch the complete Real Living Facebook interview below.

This article originally appeared on Real Living. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.

Continue reading below ↓

For more survival guide tips, click here.