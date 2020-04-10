Desperate for a haircut? This is how to do it at home

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

It's nearly the end of our first month of lockdown. Maybe you're even starting to lose track of what day it is. But what you're definitely noticing now is that how unmanageable your hair is now.

You won't be heading out anyway so there shouldn't be a problem with having a couple of bad hair days. Or maybe you want to finally try sporting a longer hairstyle. But some of you really hate your long hair now. And for others, growing your hair out isn't an option, especially not in this heat.

Haircutting is best left to the professionals, so if you can wait it out, it's best to do so. But if you really, reaaally want to chop off your 'do, we're left with no choice but to DIY our haircut for now. If you're desperate for a cut, here are guides from YouTube that would hopefully be of help:

Continue reading below ↓

If you can, ask someone you trust to do it for you.

If you're not too confident about cutting your own hair, ask someone at home to do it for you. Preferably, it's someone who has steady hands and who you believe is reliable when it comes to the art of cutting hair.

Here's a video of Hollywood hairstylist Jen Atkin doing a simple fade on husband's hair. Your significant other may be no celebrity hairstylist, but virtually learning from one may just bring out their potential.

What you'll need based on Jen's video: a spray bottle with water, hair clippers, brush, comb, scissors, thinning shears

Jen starts by spraying some water on her husband's hair. She then starts with the hair clippers, using a short blade all through out. In a straight line, Jen starts by doing an up-and-out movement up until the temple and works in the same pattern around the head. She then switches to a #2 guard to fade and blend to the top part of the hair with the same up-and-out movement.

Continue reading below ↓

Otherwise, watch online tutorials to see how to properly work with your hair-cutting tools.

If you have do it on your own, look up tutorials on YouTube to see how other people are doing it. Here's one that features an actual hairstylist giving tips for guys who are left with no choice but to DIY their haircuts. It also has a mini explainer on hair clippers at the beginning of the video to help you better understand the essential tools before putting them to use.

Fair warning: hairstylist Tiffany Van Goey mentioned in the video that if you're not prepared to buzz off all your hair when things go ABSOLUTELY wrong and unfixable, then don't try attempting to cut it yourself. If you just want to buzz off hair around your ears for a more refreshing feeling, Tiffany says to just comb your hair over your ears and just trim around your ears with a simple beard trimmer. That's the safest, hairstylist-approved do-it-yourself project you can do for now.

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.