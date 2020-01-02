The Kobe V Protro Chaos drops today — here's how to cop it in the PH

AND. Here. We. Go.

Ten years after Kobe Bryant displayed his Joker obsession on the hardcourt by wearing these green-and-black kicks, Nike is reissuing the Kobe V 'Chaos'. This 'Protro' version has all the villainous colors intact, but with some welcome modern-day performance upgrades.

The shoe, which retails for P8,995, is already sold out at Nike's Philippine online storefront. But starting at 4pm today, shoe retailer Titan is opening up slots to reserve a pair. Just head over to Titan22.com, or use their official app.

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe Bryant was reportedly enamored with Heath Ledger's performance of the Joker in the 2008 movie The Dark Knight (though, contrary to urban legend, he never actually had dinner with the actor), and first wore the Chaos colorway on the 2009 Christmas Day game against LeBron James' Cavs.

This 'Protro' reissue packs in some Zoom Air tech and foam reconstruction for a better hardcourt feel.

If you play NBA 2K20, you can also unlock this shoe (the video game version, of course) by beating Kobe Bryant’s Christmas Day high score of 42 points in the MyPLAYER Nation mode.