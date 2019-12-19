Tomorrow's adidas raffle will set who gets first dibs on these new P13,000 Yeezys

ADIDAS IS forecasting crazy demand for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yecheil, so they're locking first dibs behind a raffle, which will commence tomorrow in three of their Manila flagship stores.

But first, about the shoes...

If you're getting bored of the muted tones of Yeezy's adidas drops, the Yecheil colorway is an explosion of knit fabrics and bright tones. It's a solid statement from Kanye West and the shoe giant that Yeezy season is definitely not over.

Continue reading below ↓

Salivating at the thought of grabbing a pair? Get in line and take a ticket. According to mechanics posted today at the adidas Philippines Facebook page, they will be raffling off chances to buy the shoe tomorrow, December 20, during store hours at their Glorietta 2, Bonifacio High Street, and Uptown Mall branches.

Interested buyers will be issued one raffle ticket. They'll stop giving away tickets at 8pm. At 9pm, they'll be drawing a limited number of tickets based on the stocks they have in each store.

Winners will be informed via text message that they're eligible to buy the sneakers. They can troop back to the store on December 21 to finally purchase the pair.

On December 22, any leftover stocks (and honestly, there probably won't be a lot) will be available for purchase without the need for a ticket.

adidas emphasized that potential buyers who'll be lining up for their lottery tickets tomorrow will, a.) not be allowed to line up before store hours (the Bonifacio High Street store will open at 11am, the two other branches will open at 10am), and b.) should bring a government ID.

Continue reading below ↓

PWDs will be given a special waiting area, but will still need to abide by the rules of the queue.

Read the full mechanics here: