How sustainability forms the center of Adidas

WHEN adidas said that the Sustainability Ramp was the heart of their new Brand Center in Glorietta 3, they weren’t kidding.

At the center of the many wings of the 1,500-square meter space is the 12-meter tunnel, woven out of rattan and rising improbably among the white tiles and grayed out concrete of the flagship store. You could admire it from afar, or take a walk inside, and watch the videos playing on the displays mounted along the inside, educating you on adidas’ central advocacy: the plastic floating in the oceans.

It could have been so easy for adidas to just take that space and use it to push even more product. “This was an area that we looked at and said we could put a long footwear wall… or we could do something with it,” said Anthony Frangos, general manager of adidas Philippines.

“But really, being that it was the center point of the store, we wanted to use the space to elevate and create awareness around marine plastic pollution.”

Adidas wants to educate consumers about sustainability

It’s been a central advocacy of the brand, globally, for the past few years, he added — and one that is particularly resonant for the Philippines.

“As a nation, as a country, we're made up of so many islands, surrounded by water and pollution and particularly plastic pollution in the oceans. It’s such a big topic,” explained Frangos.

He added: “We felt that it would be great to be able to amplify what the brand has been doing for so many years now and bring it to the Philippines.”

Beyond the giant installation at its center, the store itself will live up to the ethos of sustainability, and educate customers about the alternative choices that would better the environment.

Frangos said, “There are different choices to single-use plastic and we're providing some of that through the Maker Lab, the carry weight bags, and soon, you know, I'm very hopeful we'll be able to announce very local collaboration with an NGO that just helps us continue this story.”

And of course, the different adidas collaborations with the environmental organization Parley for the Oceans — like the UltraBoost 21 x Parley — will also be for sale.

But of course, the Three Stripes is looking to integrate more recyclable material into its various platforms, or even baking it into the way they work.

“The company really has looked at all elements of our range. So this year 60 percent of our range will be made from sustainable materials,” Frangos promised. “Seventeen million shoes will be made from recycled plastic waste from the oceans.”

He added: “The company's really thinking through how we can start to bring sustainable practices into our product range, but also our company as a whole.”

