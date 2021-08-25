How much was Jinkee Pacquiao's ringside OOTD worth?

JINKEE Pacquiao never fails to make heads turn every time her husband, Senator Manny Pacquiao, has a boxing match.

On Saturday night, August 21, 2021 (U.S. time), the 42-year-old celebrity mom looked youthful in her all-pink outfit at Pacman's fight with Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas.



PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) did a breakdown of her ensemble which costs at least PHP2.2 million!

Check out all the designer items she wore during the Pacquiao-Ugas fight.

Jinkee picked a blush pink Zimmerman mini dress to wear to her husband's match.

This dress, which is called "Cassia," is available exclusively at Net-a-Porter.com for $863.79 or P43,264.65.

She paired the dress with a limited edition Christian Dior Mini Lady Dior pink alligator bag, which has an estimated price tag of USD9,500 to USD11,145 (around P475,000 to P558,000).

A vintage shiny pink alligator Mini Lady Dior bag with gold hardware was sold at Christies.com for GBP8,125 or P558,062.00.





Jinkee wore her Boucheron 18k rose gold diamond Serpent Boheme earrings with rhodolite garnet, which are currently available for $4,551 or P227,945.94 at Farfetch.com.





She also wore her Tiffany and Co. Jewel Box necklace in yellow gold with an emerald-cut pink Tourmaline. According to the brand's website, this is priced at $5,500 or P275,401.50.

PEP.ph also spotted Tiffany and Co. bracelets on Jinkee's wrists. She wore her City HardWear Link Bracelet in 18k rose gold with round brilliant diamonds on her right wrist.

This is available on the American luxury jewelry brand's official website for $17,500 or P876,242.50.

On her left arm, she wore a Tiffany and Co. Ball Bypass Bracelet in 18k yellow gold bracelet. This is priced at $1,900 or P95,134.90 on the brand's official website.

She layered it with another bracelet, but there are no details available about this piece as of press time.

Jinkee bought her Tiffany and Co. accessories from her personal shopper, celebrity lifestyle consultant Aimee Hashim of LoveLuxe.

Jinkee also had several rings on her hands, including Van Cleef and Arpels's Perlée "Pearls of Gold" ring. This is available on the brand's website for GBP1,040 or around P71,516.47.

Jinkee completed her outfit with a pair of designer heels. During her husband's boxing match, she wore a pair of Amina Muaddi Begum Glass Pumps, a gift she received from Aimee.

This is available on Tradesy.com for $2,247.80 or P112,518.12.

PHOTO: @jinkeepacquiao on Instagram



All the items mentioned above are worth PHP2,260,086.08 in total.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

