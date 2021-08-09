Look good, feel good as Hidilyn receives P1 million worth of Ever Bilena products

HIDILYN Diaz may be among the strongest women in the Tokyo Olympics, but the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal winner is also conscious about her looks.

So it was a welcome sight when Ever Bilena gifted the 30-year-old pride of Zamboanga City P1 million worth of cosmetic products as incentive for the honor she gave the country in the just concluded quadrennial meet.

The package was personally given to Diaz by Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. (EBCI) chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy-Munez in the presence of Diaz, as well as Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella.

Partnership with Hidilyn Diaz goes a long way back

The partnership goes a long back. In 2018, a casual chat on Facebook messenger led Sy-Munez to send the Filipina weightlifter a cosmetics package while she was training for the Jakarta Asian Games.

“She had a specific range of colors she was interested, because she felt these would fit her morena skin tone,” recalled Sy-Munez of the brief conversation.

From time to time, Hidilyn would post glamorous photos of her in Instagram, with special emphasis on her lipstick.

EBCI Chief Executive Officer Dioceldo Sy said the package may not be as lavish compared to the millions of financial rewards Diaz received in the course of her historic feat.

But it’s certainly the company’s way of appreciating the pride, joy, and honor the Filipina has given to the country most especially in this time of the pandemic.

“I knew she’s fond of Ever Bilena products, so I hope she will appreciate our humble gift of P1 million worth of beauty and skincare products from our various brands like Blackwater, Hello Glow, Ever Organics, Careline Makeup, Spotlight among others,” said Sy, owner of PBA franchise Blackwater.

Diaz is just the latest Filipino sports figure the company has supported through the years in a list that also included boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, former PBA MVP Asi Taulava, the multi-titled Gilas Pilipinas women’s team and the National University Lady Bulldogs, Olympian swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi, Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Jaime De Lange, World Wakeboard Championship silver medal winner Raphael Trinidad, and upcoming boxer James Martin.

