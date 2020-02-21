P13,000 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax' gets online release tomorrow. Here's how you can score them

ADIDAS is rolling out a batch of region-exclusive colorways for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Hitting the Asia-Pacific (read: us), Africa, Middle East, and India? This calming 'Flax' variant.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, however, adidas Philippines will only release it online, at adidas.com.ph/yeezy.
The shoe will drop tomorrow, February 22, at exactly 12 noon. So Yeezy fans, set your alarms.
On their Facebook page, adidas posted this friendly reminder: "Due to high demand and multiple orders happening at the same time, customers may enter a page where the product is 'sold out'."
Also, "[o]pening multiple tabs within the same browser will not benefit the purchasing process."
Thanks for the tips!
While the 'Flax' variant is exclusive for our region, North and Latin America will get the darker 'Earth' colorway, while Europe, Russia, and Ukraine will receive the white-and-orange 'Tail Light.'