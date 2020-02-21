P13,000 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Flax' gets online release tomorrow. Here's how you can score them

ADIDAS is rolling out a batch of region-exclusive colorways for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Hitting the Asia-Pacific (read: us), Africa, Middle East, and India? This calming 'Flax' variant.

PHOTO: Adidas

If you want to get your hands on one of these, however, adidas Philippines will only release it online, at adidas.com.ph/yeezy.

The shoe will drop tomorrow, February 22, at exactly 12 noon. So Yeezy fans, set your alarms.

On their Facebook page, adidas posted this friendly reminder: "Due to high demand and multiple orders happening at the same time, customers may enter a page where the product is 'sold out'."

Also, "[o]pening multiple tabs within the same browser will not benefit the purchasing process."

Thanks for the tips!

PHOTO: Adidas

While the 'Flax' variant is exclusive for our region, North and Latin America will get the darker 'Earth' colorway, while Europe, Russia, and Ukraine will receive the white-and-orange 'Tail Light.'