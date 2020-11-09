Here’s a close look at the red-black Adidas Superstars from ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

THERE was lots of hand-wringing when preview footage from Spider-Man: Miles Morales confirmed that Miles would not be wearing Air Jordan 1s, as he did in the hit movie Into the Spider-Verse.

Now that reviews of the game are out, screenshots of the replacement adidas Superstars have leaked. Take a look at these screenshots shared by Kotaku and Ungeek.ph.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Kotaku

PHOTO: Screenshot from Ungeek.ph

According to Nicco Manaloto of Ungeek.ph, there are actually two adidas Superstars featured in the game. Both feature red and black colorways with a custom Spider-Man graphic on the heel counter.

The first is a low-cut Superstar that arrives when you unlock the “Great Responsibility” suit — one of the first suits unlocked in the game, so you’ll get to wear these kicks pretty early.

The second is a high top Superstar Pro Model that unlocks with the “Sportswear” suit.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Ungeek.ph

PHOTO: Screenshot from Ungeek.ph

Reviews for the game have mostly been positive. Review aggregator site Metacritic rates the game at 85/100, culled from 57 critic reviews. Many are praising how it looks on the PS5. But even if you’re getting it for the PS4, it has a tightly focused story and a clear identity from the first Spider-Man game. (Take note, though, that it is shorter than Spider-Man.)

It leans hard on Miles’ cultural background as both a Black and Latino teen, with a good chunk of the game revolving around the historic Black community of Harlem. It may also contain, as Kotaku’s Mike Sholars writes, “the first acknowledgement of BLM (Black Lives Matter) in a video game ever.”

PHOTO: Screenshot from Kotaku

