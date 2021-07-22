Want to buy Giannis’ signature shoes? Here’s a list of discounts on the Zoom Freak 2

ALL HAIL the new champ.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a gleeful victory spree, passing out cigars to teammates, or ordering 50 pieces of nuggets in a restaurant drive-through.

You might want to celebrate his championship run by picking up some of his signature shoes. Thankfully, a few sneaker stores are offering heavy discounts on Zoom Freaks right now.

Where to buy Nike Zoom Freak 2 on sale

The official Nike online store is offering the heftiest discount, at 30 percent off. That means that colorways like the “Bright Mango” and the “Midnight Navy” are just P4,509, from the original price of P6,445.

Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Bright Mango'. P4,509. Nike.com/ph

Nike Zoom Freak 2 'Midnight Navy'. P4,509. Nike.com/ph



Fan-favorite outlet store Nike Factory Store is also offering colorways like the “Black Cement”, the “Dusty Amethyst”, the “Midnight Navy”, and the soccer team-inspired “Naija” for P5,495, or around 15 percent off. As in the Nike store, a bunch of Giannis shirts are also on sale. Check this IG post and swipe left for a list of branches and what's available.

A few colorways are also on sale in the Nike North Edsa Annex, according to a post by Sports Central. The “Dusty Amethyst” is now just P5,800.50, while the Black Cement is P4,511.50. (Swipe left on the post below to see prices.)

We’ll update this article when see any more news of Zoom Freak 2 discounts.

