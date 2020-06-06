Healthy liver essential to strong immune system in fight against COVID-19

A strong immune system is one of the norms in combatting the deadly coronavirus.

And one of the things that the general public tends to overlook when discussing care for one’s well-being is digestive healthcare as digestive system affects one’s overall health.

Taking a deep dive on digestive health, one must not skip the liver, the second largest organ in our body. A vital player in the digestive system, the liver is where most important vitamins, energy, and minerals, including protein, are stored and made. It also filters out harmful toxins from the body.

On top of healthy living, there are treatments that exist to support a healthy liver, and one of them is taking Essentiale Forte P which contains purified EPL (Essential Phospholipids) and extracted from natural food with precise technology from Germany.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Essentiale is clinically proven to strengthen liver health by promoting the repairing function and regeneration of liver cells.

Aside from Essentiale Forte P, Sanofi Philippines offers a wide range of digestive healthcare solutions to help digestive problems.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Available in drugstores nationwide are (Bisacodyl) Dulcolax for dependable constipation relief, (Hyoscine N-Butylbromide) Buscopan for stomach aches and abdominal cramps, and Erceflora Probibears for child’s overall digestion.

Sanofi encourages everyone to spread awareness on proper digestive healthcare as the world recently celebrated Digestive Health Day.