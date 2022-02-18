Sneaker Spotting

Harden Vol. 6 now out in the PH for P7,000

by Lio Mangubat
Just now
PHOTO: Adidas

SOON after James Harden's courtside arrival in Philadelphia, the next iteration of his signature sneakers has now arrived in the Philippines.

Up now are listings in the adidas online store for the Harden Vol. 6 in the fresh-looking "Green Mist" colorway.

Sports Central also has a listing for the Harden Vol. 6 as well.

Harden Vol. 6, P7,000

Harden Vol. 6

Harden Vol. 6

Harden Vol. 6

Harden Vol. 6

The mid-cut sneakers feature a mix of mesh and leather in pastel hues, with a prominent wave design replacing the dots of the Vol. 5s. Muted orange tags appear on the tongue and heel. Boost cushioning once again provides the support platform for the sneakers.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
