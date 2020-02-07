Harden Vol. 4 ‘Cookies and Cream’, Kyrie 6 ‘Jetblack’ + other all-star sneakers on sale this weekend

Wear the shoes of the stars that made Team LeBron and Team Giannis, now in new designs and interesting colorways. After all, there’s nothing like a little bit of shoe therapy to make you feel like a superstar. These seven shoes are on sale this weekend.

Harden Vol. 4 'Cookies and Cream'

P7,000

A new colorway is coming for the fan-fave basketball shoes Harden Vol. 4. Enjoy the impressive features of this lightweight hardcourt shoe in a new eye-catching black and white patterned design. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Kyrie 6 EP ‘Jetblack’

P6,745

Play fast, play efficient, play like (you hope) Kyrie. The Kyrie 6 EP ‘Jetblack’ designed to match the creative gameplay of the Ankletaker. Decked with a leather and textile upper plus a Zoom Air cushion, this shoe’s new black colorway may look less flashy than its earlier iterations, but it will perform just as reliably. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

adidas D.O.N Issue #1

P3,850 (from P5,500)

The adidas D.O.N Issue #1 is the first of the Spida’s signature shoes, and comes with great traction and comfortable cushioning tech for your next explosive move. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.



adidas Alphabounce Beyond

P3,710 (from P5,300)

Shoes that respond well to unpredictable movements are gems — and so we present, for your consideration, the adidas Alphabounce Beyond, now 30 percent less. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Nike Zoom Gravity

P3,146.5 (from P4,495)

The Nike Zoom Gravity is designed for quick tempo runs, thanks to its Air Zoom tech, ultrathin mesh upper, and thick responsive midsole. We can even imagine you beating your PR in one of these. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Nike Women's Tessen

P3,195 (from P3995)

Made for the power woman who’s always on the go, the Tessen is built with a breathable lightweight mesh upper and a padded footbed to comfortably take her from the meeting room to the gym. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Women's Free Run 2018

P4,195 (from P5,295)

The woman who has it all needs shoes that can do it all. Like the Nike Women’s Free Run 2018, which is now even more adaptive and comfortable. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.