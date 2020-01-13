Gyms in Nuvali, Silang area close for the day due to Taal eruption; most Manila gyms remain open

Heavy ashfall blanketed Silang, Cavite, Santa Rosa, Laguna and other parts of Calabarzon yesterday afternoon, January 12, prompting the closing of many gyms in the area today due to health, safety, and maintenance concerns.

A staff member of Elorde Prime Boxing in Solenad in Nuvali told SPIN Life that they are closed for the day as they still have to do a massive amount of cleaning, but should resume operations by tomorrow.

Anytime Fitness Westborough in Silang, Cavite confirmed that they would be closed for the day. “Your health and safety is our number 1 priority,” they wrote on a Facebook post.

Merge CrossFit along the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road did not respond to calls, but marked themselves as closed for the day on the schedule listings at their Facebook profile’s ‘About’ page.

Anytime Fitness in Solenad, Nuvali likewise did not respond to calls, but is presumably closed as part of Ayala Malls Solenad's mallwide closing.

Another mall-based gym, Prime Elite Fitness Club, located inside Vista Mall in Santa Rosa, announced that they would not be open today due to heavy ashfall.

While not a gym, the popular sneaker outlet Nike Factory Store has announced that their branch in Santa Rosa will not be open today.

A few gyms in Manila, which also experienced ashfall, also closed for the day, citing health and safety concerns.

Fitness First Platinum Alabang is cutting its operations short today, and will close by 5:00 PM. Other branches, however, will have normal operations.

Central Ground CrossFit in Bonifacio Global City confirmed to SPIN Life that they are not opening today for health and safety reasons.

CrossFit Taft echoed this as well, but said that they would still need to decide if they would open for evening sessions.

CrossFit Insurrecto in Quezon City did not respond to phone calls or post any advisories on social media, but their About page on Facebook lists them as closed for the day.

In a phone call with SPIN Life, Urban Ashram in Bonifacio Global City said that their 12:30pm class is still pushing through, but advises members and clients to wait for their advice on classes later today.

But for the most part, gyms in the NCR remain largely unaffected. Gyms as diverse as Elorde Boxing Gym in Maceda, Manila, Saddle Row, and Anytime Fitness in Bonifacio Global City, UFC Gym in Alabang, Maic’s Gym in Marikina, as well as Avant Garde CrossFit and Sparta in Mandaluyong have confirmed to SPIN Life that they have normal operating hours today.

The Department of Health has warned the public about staying indoors as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash and smoke. Breathing in these particles could pose health risks. The office of the Executive Secretary has advised that “[t]he private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees.”